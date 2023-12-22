Bradley Cooper rushes out of press conference in New York after receiving emergency call from daughter’s school

Bradley Cooper rushed out of a press conference for his film Maestro in New York on Thursday, after receiving an emergency call from his daughter’s school.

The actor, who shares six-year-old Lea with his ex Irina Shayk, was 20 minutes into the press conference when he looked at his phone and said: “So sorry. The school nurse just called me.

“Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going. Is that all right?”

The 48-year-old then returned and explained to waiting press: “I have to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs… I have to apply something that they won’t allow…. I have to do it, so it’s like a 10 minute walk.”

Lea actually has a starring role in her father’s new film Maestro, in which he plays composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The six-year-old, who attended the film’s premiere with Bradley this week, appears in the movie as a younger version of Maya Hawke’s character Jamie Bernstein.

Bradley Cooper’s six-year-old daughter, Lea, shines as she makes her first red carpet appearance alongside him at the Maestro premiere, following her cameo in his movie. pic.twitter.com/OBZlgL9Iro — Layla Michael (@jkt_layla) December 21, 2023

Bradley shares joint custody of Lea with his model ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, who he split from in 2019 after four years together.

The former couple, who are known for their amicable co-parenting, welcomed their daughter in 2017.

The 48-year-old is now rumoured to be dating Gigi Hadid.

The romance between Gigi, 28, and Bradley, who is twenty years her senior, was first reported in early October when they were spotted on a dinner date in NYC.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the rumoured couple had “known each other for a while” and had been “hanging out casually” before they debuted their relationship.

Reports that Irina was introduced to Gigi as Bradley’s new beau were quickly shut down in October, when sources reported she did not approve of the couple.

An insider told Page Six that Irina was taken “by surprise” by their rumoured romance.

The source also said: “Irina is not happy with Bradley for dating another supermodel, but one who is younger. It took her by surprise.”

Gigi is also mum to a daughter, whom she shares with her pop star ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The couple dated on-and-off for six years between 2015 and 2021.

Before her rumoured romance with Bradley, Gigi was previously linked to Oscar nominated actor, Leonardo Di Caprio.