Bradley Cooper candidly opens up about his past cocaine addiction: ‘I was so lost’

Bradley Cooper has opened up about his past struggles with addiction in a candid new interview.
The A Star Is Born actor spoke about the moment he realised he had a “problem with drugs and alcohol” during his appearance on Amazon Music and Wondery’s Smartless podcast.
The 47-year-old told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes: “I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine — that was the other thing.”
Bradley revealed he severed his Achilles tendon and “got fired-slash-quit” Alias during the depths of his addition issues, adding: “I was totally depressed.”
The actor admitted he had “zero self-esteem” at the time, and said he used “mean humour” to deflect from his own insecurities which, in turn, started “really hurting people’s feelings.”
Bradley recalled attending a party in July 2004 with Will Arnett, who later confronted him and told him he acted like “a real asshole” to the other guests.
The Hangover star said: “That was the first time I ever realized I had a problem with drugs and alcohol. I’ll just never forget it. The guy that I think is doing ‘mean humour’ is telling me the truth about it.”
Bradley said Will was “the reason” he went sober, adding: “He took that risk of having a hard conversation with me that put me on a path of deciding to change my life.”
Will said: “It has been awesome seeing you in this place and seeing you comfortable. Nothing has made me happier. It’s made me happy to see you so happy with who you are.”