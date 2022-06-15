Bradley Cooper candidly opens up about his past cocaine addiction: ‘I was so lost’

Bradley Cooper has opened up about his past struggles with addiction in a candid new interview.

The A Star Is Born actor spoke about the moment he realised he had a “problem with drugs and alcohol” during his appearance on Amazon Music and Wondery’s Smartless podcast.

The 47-year-old told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes: “I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine — that was the other thing.”

Bradley revealed he severed his Achilles tendon and “got fired-slash-quit” Alias during the depths of his addition issues, adding: “I was totally depressed.”

The actor admitted he had “zero self-esteem” at the time, and said he used “mean humour” to deflect from his own insecurities which, in turn, started “really hurting people’s feelings.”