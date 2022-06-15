Ad
Bradley Cooper candidly opens up about his past cocaine addiction: ‘I was so lost’

ITV
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Bradley Cooper has opened up about his past struggles with addiction in a candid new interview.

The A Star Is Born actor spoke about the moment he realised he had a “problem with drugs and alcohol” during his appearance on Amazon Music and Wondery’s Smartless podcast.

The 47-year-old told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes: “I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine — that was the other thing.”

BBC

Bradley revealed he severed his Achilles tendon and “got fired-slash-quit” Alias during the depths of his addition issues, adding: “I was totally depressed.”

The actor admitted he had “zero self-esteem” at the time, and said he used “mean humour” to deflect from his own insecurities which, in turn, started “really hurting people’s feelings.”

Bradley recalled attending a party in July 2004 with Will Arnett, who later confronted him and told him he acted like “a real asshole” to the other guests.

The Hangover star said: “That was the first time I ever realized I had a problem with drugs and alcohol⁠. I’ll just never forget it. The guy that I think is doing ‘mean humour’ is telling me the truth about it.”

Bradley in A Star Is Born | Malpaso Productions

Bradley said Will was “the reason” he went sober, adding: “He took that risk of having a hard conversation with me that put me on a path of deciding to change my life.”

Will said: “It has been awesome seeing you in this place and seeing you comfortable. Nothing has made me happier. It’s made me happy to see you so happy with who you are.”

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

