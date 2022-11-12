Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk ‘trying for another baby’ after rekindling their romance

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are reportedly “trying for another baby” after rekindling their romance.

Earlier this week, the couple appeared to confirm they were back together after they were papped packing on the PDA during a romantic stroll in New York City.

Now, Bradley and Irina, who share five-year-old daughter Lea, are reportedly trying to expand their family.

“He is on board to expand their family,” a source told Page Six. “They are trying to get pregnant.”

However, “marriage is probably not on the table.”

“Bradley seems to have a European laissez-faire attitude towards the institution,” the source continued.

Bradley and Irina were first linked in 2015, and the couple welcomed their now five-year-old daughter Lea in 2017.

Two years later they decided to part ways, but they remained amicable and continued to co-parent their daughter.

However earlier this year, Irina sparked rumours they had rekindled their romance after posting photos of them in the Bahamas together.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper take a stroll in style. pic.twitter.com/kLc4KtE6qr — Dana 🇺🇸 (@dana_al9r) November 10, 2022

At the time, a source told Page Six that they were thinking about “getting back together” and said Irina “would like her daughter to have a sibling”.

Two months later, they sent reconciliation rumours into overdrive when they stepped out for Halloween with their daughter Lea.

Irina later shared a photo of her sitting on Bradley’s lap as he was dressed up as a bear.

During their time apart, Bradley was rumoured to be dating Hillary Clinton’s close confidante Huma Abedin.

Fans also rooted for the actor to date his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga, but both stars have insisted their relationship is purely platonic.

Meanwhile, Irina was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his split from Kim Kardashian last year.