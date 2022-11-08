Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk appear to confirm they’re back together

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have appeared to confirm they’re back together.

Following months of speculation, the couple were papped packing on the PDA during a romantic stroll in New York City on Monday.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the Hollywood actor and supermodel looked happier than ever as they walked arm-in-arm down the street.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Back on! Bradley Cooper, 47, and Irina Shayk, 36, CONFIRM they’ve rekindled their romance https://t.co/RpWm09tNPz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 7, 2022

Bradley and Irina were first linked in 2015, and the couple welcomed their now five-year-old daughter Lea in 2017.

Two years later they decided to part ways, but they remained amicable and continued to co-parent their daughter.

However earlier this year, Irina sparked rumours they had rekindled their romance after posting photos of them in the Bahamas together.

At the time, a source told Page Six that they were thinking about “getting back together” and said Irina “would like her daughter to have a sibling”.

Two months later, they sent reconciliation rumours into overdrive when they stepped out for Halloween with their daughter Lea.

Irina later shared a photo of her sitting on Bradley’s lap as he was dressed up as a bear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

During their time apart, Bradley was rumoured to be dating Hillary Clinton’s close confidante Huma Abedin.

Fans also rooted for the actor to date his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga, but both stars have insisted their relationship is purely platonic.

Meanwhile, Irina was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his split from Kim Kardashian last year.