Brad Pitt’s rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to accusation she hates Angelina Jolie

The 27-year-old model clapped back at a troll who commented on her relationship with the Hollywood star

Nicole Poturalski has responded to the accusation that she hates Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The 27-year-old model has been romantically linked to the Hollywood actor in recent weeks, after they were pictured together vacationing in the South of France last month.

On Wednesday, the German model posted photos of herself wearing an orange top and sunglasses with the caption: “Happy people don’t hate 🧡🧡🧡.”

One of Nicole’s followers commented on the post, writing: “If so, then why you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl.”

Responding to the comment in a since-deleted exchange, the model replied: “Not hating anyone.”

Another follower shared her support for Nicole writing: “Come on Nicole never said she hates Angie

“It was always the paps creating stories and saying ‘a source close to reported….’ I think it’s only Brad who is dealing with Angie, Nicole has no business there.”

Nicole simply responded: “Amen”.

A third follower wrote: “Don’t get why people think that their opinion on someone else’s relationship is RELEVANT & NEEDED.

“Save yourself some unneeded worry – stay out of OTHER people’s relationships. Especially since it’s NONE of your business/not your boyfriend/girlfriend!!

“Get a productive hobby and mind your own business,” they added, to which Nicole responded: “🙏🙏“.

Despite the World Health Organisation advising people not to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, Brad, 56, and Nicole, 27, jetted to his former Château he owned with ex-wife Angelina last month.

Reports claim that Brad and Nicole met at her husband Roland’s restaurant, with a source telling The Daily Mail that Nicole had an “open marriage” with her husband.

“Brad Pitt first met Nicole in August last year at Borchardt which is her husband Roland’s restaurant,” the insider revealed.

“Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film.”

“Brad was introduced to Roland’s wife Nicole and she passed him her number,” they continued, “Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and he connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work.”

“Roland is a very philosophical guy. He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy.

“They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage’.”

Roland Mary declined the publication’s request to comment on the romance between Nicole and Brad, responding “no comment”.

OK! magazine quoted an eyewitness who spotted the pair on their vacation, saying they looked like “loved up teenagers”.

“They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her. He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

