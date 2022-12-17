Brad Pitt sparks fresh romance rumours with THIS actor’s ex-wife

Brad Pitt has sparked romance rumours with Ines de Ramon.

People magazine previously reported that the Hollywood actor had been dating the 32-year-old, who separated from her The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley earlier this year, “for a few months”.

The rumoured couple are said to have gotten cosy during the premiere afterparty for Brad’s latest film Babylon in LA on Thursday night.

According to People, Brad and Ines mingled with other guests at the party and occasionally put their arms around one another.

A source previously told the publication: “They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice.”

Another source close to Brad confirmed to People that the two “recently started dating,” but noted: “It’s not an exclusive relationship.”

They added: “Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

See photos of Brad Pitt getting close to new gal pal Ines de Ramon https://t.co/0fBYZ4W4Uv pic.twitter.com/DnCYx7UMc8 — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2022

Ines, who works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko, attended a Bono concert with Brad last month at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

The rumoured couple were photographed alongside married couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at the show.

Ines secretly married her ex Paul in 2019, one year after they went public with their romance, and the pair privately called it quits earlier this year.

Brad has dated some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis, and Jennifer Aniston – whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005.

The actor was also previously married to actress Angelina Jolie, who he shares six children with.

The Hollywood couple dated for ten years before they finally the knot in 2014.

However, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, and they are still in the midst of a messy custody battle.