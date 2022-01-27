Brad Pitt linked to Swedish singer Lykke Li

Brad Pitt is reportedly dating Swedish singer Lykke Li.

According to The Sun, the 58-year-old actor lives minutes away from the 35-year-old pop sensation in Los Angeles, and they grew close last year.

A source told the publication: “Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbours.”

“It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, to have someone he likes living so close,” the insider added.

Lykke Li is best known for her hit song ‘I Follow Rivers’.

The songstress welcomed her first child in 2016, a son named Dion who she shares with musician Jeff Bhasker.

Brad’s new rumoured relationship comes after his whirlwind romance with German model Nicole Poturalski.

The Hollywood star was first linked to the 29-year-old model in August 2020, after they were pictured together vacationing in the South of France, but it is understood they first met in Berlin in 2019 after the premiere of his movie Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The couple called it quits in October 2020, shortly after Nicole slammed online trolls for making “hateful” comments about their relationship.

Brad was previously married to actress Angelina Jolie, who he shares six children with.

The Hollywood couple dated for seven years before announcing their engagement in 2012, tying the knot in 2014.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, and they are still in the midst of a messy custody battle.