Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon set to reunite for sequel to popular film franchise

Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon are reportedly set to reunite for another Ocean’s sequel.

It’s been 15 years since they released Ocean’s 13, the third film in the franchise – which they promised would be the last.

However, The Sun has reported that the trio are in talks to return for Ocean’s 14.

A source said: “Rumours of a film starring George, Brad and Matt have swirled for years but the timing was off and their jam-packed schedules meant that it was just not possible.”

“Finally the right team for the job has come together in a bid to make it a huge success and the main stars thought it would be good fun to revisit.”

“The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was an opportunity that was too good to miss.”

Ocean’s 11, the first film in the franchise, was released in 2001 – and was followed by two sequels in 2004 and 2007.

The first movie followed Danny Ocean (George) and Rusty Ryan (Brad) as they planned a $160 million heist against casino owner Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), the lover of Danny’s ex-wife Tess (Julia Roberts).