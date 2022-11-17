Brad Pitt ‘dating THIS actor’s ex-wife’

Brad Pitt is reportedly off the market.

According to PEOPLE, the Hollywood actor has been dating Ines de Ramon “for a few months”.

A source told the publication that “Brad is really into” the 32-year-old, who separated from her Vampire Diaries star husband Paul Wesley earlier this year.

The insider explained: “They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice.”

Another source close to Brad confirmed to PEOPLE that the two “recently started dating,” but noted: “It’s not an exclusive relationship.”

They added: “Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

Ines, who works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko, attended a Bono concert with Brad on Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

The rumoured couple were photographed alongside married couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at the show.

Ines secretly married her ex Paul in 2019, one year after they went public with their romance, and the pair privately called it quits earlier this year.

EXCLUSIVE: Beaming Brad Pitt, 58, gets cozy with date Ines de Ramon, 29, at Bono concert https://t.co/Ov50VY5fht — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 15, 2022

Brad has dated some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis, and Jennifer Aniston – whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005.

The actor was also previously married to actress Angelina Jolie, who he shares six children with.

The Hollywood couple dated for ten years before they finally the knot in 2014.

However, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, and they are still in the midst of a messy custody battle.