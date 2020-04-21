Boyzone’s Shane Lynch splits from wife after 13 years of marriage

The singer has moved out of their family home

Shane Lynch has split from his wife of 13 years, Sheena White.

The Boyzone star married backing singer Sheena back in 2007, and the couple share two daughters – Billie, 11, and Marley, 7.

Speaking on Paul Danan’s Morning After podcast, Shane revealed he’s moved out of their family home, but said he hopes they will be able to work things out in the future.

Shane said: “We have had difficult times and are going through difficult times right now in this isolation thing.”

“I’m not even in my family home right now because me and her were at each other’s throats. It wasn’t a good time or a good space.”

“I’m praying every day me and my wife sort out our things and I get back to my kids,” Shane said.

“I pray the longer me and my wife are apart at this moment, during these difficult times, it builds a strongness so when we get back together life will continue to be amazing in the next 15, 20, 30 years.”

“But I don’t know God’s plan. Just because I love her and I love my children, does that mean there’s something new for me in life? I don’t know. I have to wait my time.”

