Boyzone ‘to reunite’ for string of concerts

A new report has revealed that popular Irish boyband Boyzone are set to “reunite” for a string of concerts.

Formed by Louis Walsh back in 1993 and consisting of Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham and Keith Duffy, are also allegedly reuniting for a new business venture.

The band have now reportedly bought shares in Chorley FC, based in Lancashire.

An insider told The Mirror: “It’s a really exciting move for Chorley FC.”

“It is a game-changer that has the potential to bring the town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley.”

They continued: “Ronan, Shane and Keith are bursting with excitement. Boyzone’s presence at this Saturday’s game will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere, filled with music, joy, and a shared love for football and community.”

“Chorley FC is a 140 year old club and Chorley is a big town in a great location, perfect for Boyzone.”

The band are also reported to be performing a series of comeback concerts at Chorley FC’s grounds at the club’s famous Victory Park stadium as part of their new deal.

The source also revealed to the publication that the foursome have allegedly filmed a documentary about their rapid rise to fame and their latest football club venture is thought to feature in another upcoming programme.

Official news is reported to be announced this weekend as the band attend this Saturday’s match.

The Irish boyband were active between 1993 to 2000, and reformed in 2007 until 2019.