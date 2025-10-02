Boyzone to film farewell reunion show for upcoming documentary

Boyzone are set to film their recently announced farewell reunion show for an upcoming documentary on Sky.

On Saturday, June 6, 2026, Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, and Mikey Graham will perform live in London’s Emirates Stadium.

It will be the biggest event of their career anywhere in the globe and the first time they have performed together since a five-night run at the London Palladium in 2019.

Following the news, the group will reportedly allow cameras backstage to capture all the behind-the-scenes drama, tension, and emotion.

A source told The Sun: “The reaction to their last documentary, No Matter What, was insane.”

“Not only did it help heal the rift between the lads, but it also sparked the idea of coming together for one last gig and ending their journey on a high. They were so happy with the team at Curious Films, who handled things sensitively, so when they finally decided to go ahead with the gig, it seemed a no-brainer to get them back in.”

‘Cameras have already been following them as they put their plans in motion.”

The insider went on to say that although Sky is expected to acquire the movie’s rights, the formal agreement is still being finalised.

While many fans were delighted by the announcement that Boyzone would be reuniting for one night only, with a huge gig in London’s Emirates Stadium, their Irish fans were left “so disappointed.”

However, despite the great news for many fans, Irish fans wondered why an Irish group would not play their “final gig” on home turf.

Many suggested they should have played the Aviva or Croke Park for their “world exclusive headline show.”

In the comments section, fans expressed their disappointment, as one wrote: “Ridiculous not doing and Ireland gig. Can’t believe they have forgotten where they came from . Been a fan since 1993. Just disgraceful.”

Another said: “No Irish date? The only place to see Boyzone in 2026?,” as a third expressed their sadness, writing: “Actually heartbroken, they’ve forgotten their true fans, the ones that were with them since the bingo halls of Cabra etc. obviously only thing that matters now is ££££. I really thought more of them 😢”

In a statement to The Sun, the group said of the special gig: “We’ve been truly blown away and humbled by the response to the documentary this year.”

“The love we’ve felt from fans all over the world has inspired us to create the ultimate experience together, headlining our own stadium show. The four of us can’t wait to stand together again and enjoy One For The Road.”