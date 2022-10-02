Boy George ‘to become highest paid I’m A Celeb contestant EVER after signing HUGE deal to appear on the show’

Boy George has reportedly signed up for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

According to MailOnline, the singer is set to become the highest paid contestant in the show’s history, after signing a deal worth almost $1million.

An ITV source told the publication: “It’s beyond exciting that we’ve secured Boy George. It’s been a long time since we had a huge global star film the show and he will no doubt draw viewers.”

“He’s also hugely popular in Australia and with the show leaving Wales and heading back down under, he’s the perfect addition,” the insider added. “Filming is currently due to start in November just outside of Murwillumbah.”

“He has also been secured the highest pay cheque in the history of the show – close to $1million. We know it’s a huge coup to land Boy George and we can’t wait for filming to begin.”

“He is thriving at the moment, he is about to perform with Culture Club at the legendary Austin City Limits in the coming weeks. He’s a national treasure and we have no doubt viewers will make him king of jungle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boy George (@boygeorgeofficial)

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has also reportedly signed up for the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb, which will return to Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Sun: “Owen is so excited to be in the mix. He’s never done anything like this, and it would catapult his profile to a new level.”

“His abs are on-point so he wouldn’t be shy about showing off his bod. I’m keen to see who he could be sharing the camp with.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by O w e n W a r n e r (@_owenwarner)