Boy George slams ‘inappropriate’ I’m A Celeb co-star for bringing up his infamous court case

Boy George has hit out at his I’m A Celeb campmate Scarlette Douglas for bringing up his infamous court case, and subsequent stint in prison.

Back in 2009, the singer was sentenced to 15 months for the assault and false imprisonment of Norwegian sex worker Audun Carlsen during a “psychotic episode” in 2007.

The 61-year-old, who ended up serving four months in prison, has since turned his life around – and has been sober for over 14 years.

During Wednesday’s episode of I’m A Celeb, Scarlette asked the Karma Chameleon singer: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

Boy George quickly replied, “That’s not true,” before Scarlette responded, “I don’t know the story, I just heard radiator, handcuffs…”

He continued, “It’s not true, no radiators,” and Scarlette said, “Oh, just handcuffs.”

Clearly annoyed, Boy explained: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up.”

Scarlette said, “Sorry, it wouldn’t surprise me if that was a fake story….”

The 61-year-old recoiled: “Sometimes these things, they go into the ether, and people keep saying them and they become folklore. I think if it was true I wouldn’t be working now.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Boy said: |Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case. I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually.”

“I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me. And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that.”

Back in camp, Scarlette said to Boy: “I don’t even know what the full story was, I just remember hearing handcuffs and radiator.”

He replied: “Good job I know what the full story was. The best way to explain my thing, Scarlette, if I beat someone up there would be photographs. And there were none, because it didn’t happen.”

“So when you beat someone up, the first thing the police do is take a photograph and they show them in court. There was no photos because I didn’t do that. But I did do one thing. I did handcuff him, yeah.”

“Because I’d handcuffed the guy I’d already assaulted him. So, when I said ‘I did it’, I thought, I’ll tell the truth they’ll let me go home. I went to prison for four months. I was on tag for four months as well.”

Speaking about his time in prison, the Culture Club star confessed: “Do you know what people in prison were amazing to me. They loved me.”

“They thought I was going to be a total nightmare… And when I wasn’t. They literally thanked me when I left.”

“I knew when I was there, I was like, ‘right this isn’t my life. This isn’t what I want, I’m never coming back’. I accepted it and I just thought I’ll take what happens.”

Looking back at the scandal, he added: “Sometimes I think, do I want to explain it? I know the truth.”

“I also know, if I’d done what I was accused of doing, I don’t think I’d be working. I don’t think I’d ever have come back from it. That was a slightly tabloid exaggerated scene.”