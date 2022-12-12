Boy George reveals he threatened to quit I’m A Celeb FOUR times in unaired scenes

Boy George has revealed he threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! FOUR times in unaired scenes.

In a new interview with The Sun, the singer also admitted that he took off his mic and went on strike on one occasion, after the crew refused to supply him with clean socks.

The 61-year-old explained: “I am a bit of a stomper-outer, I spent the whole of the 80s saying I was going to leave Culture Club. My manager calls it my marching, when I start going, ‘That’s it I’m leaving.'”

“I was amazed how I was able to stop myself from doing a Gemma Collins,” George said, referring to when the TOWIE star famously quit the show in 2014 after just three days.

He continued: “I can remember watching her quit and thinking, ‘That could be me’.”

“The thing is, the jungle is designed to drive you crazy and it works, because everything in there is impossible. So there were times when I said, ‘If this isn’t beneficial to the show, I’m not doing it’.”

George recalled the time he almost quit after being refused a buggy back to the camp after a trial.

He said: “I ran into the shed, locked it. This guy from the crew unlocked it. Then I locked it again. Then I started chanting. I was laughing a bit, crying a bit, thinking, ‘What is happening?’”

“Then they got me a buggy. And thank God, because it was miles back to the camp.”

Footballer Jill Scott won the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb, which returned to the Australian jungle this year.