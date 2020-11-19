Bookies reveal which star is tipped to win I’m A Celebrity

Jordan North has been tipped to win this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
According to Lottoland Sportsbook, the radio DJ is the current favourite to be crowned King of the Castle next month, with odds at 7/4.
The new series kicked off last Sunday, and Jordan has already faced multiple trials – after the public were entertained by his reaction to the challenges.
Former EastEnder star Shane Richie is the second favourite to win with odds at 11/4, and TV presenter Vernon Kay is third on the list with 4/1 odds.
Check out the current odds on the rest of campmates below:
- Mo Farah 9/1
- Beverley Callard 10/1
- Giovanna Fletcher 14/1
- Russell Watson 16/1
- AJ Pritchard 25/1
- Jessica Plummer 25/1
- Ruthie Henshall 33/1.
- Victoria Derbyshire 50/1
- Hollie Arnold 66/1