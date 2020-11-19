Home Top Story Bookies reveal which star is tipped to win I’m A Celebrity

Bookies reveal which star is tipped to win I’m A Celebrity

The series kicked off last Sunday

From ITV Studios

Jordan North has been tipped to win this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

According to Lottoland Sportsbook, the radio DJ is the current favourite to be crowned King of the Castle next month, with odds at 7/4.

The new series kicked off last Sunday, and Jordan has already faced multiple trials – after the public were entertained by his reaction to the challenges.

From ITV Studios

Former EastEnder star Shane Richie is the second favourite to win with odds at 11/4, and TV presenter Vernon Kay is third on the list with 4/1 odds.

Check out the current odds on the rest of campmates below:

  • Mo Farah 9/1
  • Beverley Callard 10/1
  • Giovanna Fletcher 14/1
  • Russell Watson 16/1
  • AJ Pritchard 25/1
  • Jessica Plummer 25/1
  • Ruthie Henshall 33/1.
  • Victoria Derbyshire 50/1
  • Hollie Arnold 66/1

