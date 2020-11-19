Bookies reveal which star is tipped to win I’m A Celebrity

Jordan North has been tipped to win this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

According to Lottoland Sportsbook, the radio DJ is the current favourite to be crowned King of the Castle next month, with odds at 7/4.

The new series kicked off last Sunday, and Jordan has already faced multiple trials – after the public were entertained by his reaction to the challenges.

Former EastEnder star Shane Richie is the second favourite to win with odds at 11/4, and TV presenter Vernon Kay is third on the list with 4/1 odds.

Check out the current odds on the rest of campmates below: