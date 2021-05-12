Bookies predict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will name their baby girl after Royal family member

The couple are expecting their second child together

Bookies predict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will name their baby girl...

Bookies have predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will name their baby girl after the late Prince Philip.

Following the death of Harry’s grandfather last month, Ladbrokes has slashed betting odds on the couple naming their daughter Philippa.

With Meghan due to give birth in a matter of weeks, the odds are currently at 3/1.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we’ve been forced to trim the odds again that it’s the name for Harry and Meghan’s daughter.”

Another popular name prediction is Diana, after Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, with odds currently at 5/1.

The news comes after Harry’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall both gave their newborn sons the middle name Philip, to pay tribute to their grandfather.

The couple, who are already parents to their 2-year-old son Archie, announced they were expecting again on Valentine’s Day.