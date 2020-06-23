Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson reveals how her father’s fame has affected her acting career

The actress has admitted his fame has been a "hindrance"

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson reveals how her father’s fame has affected her...

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson has revealed how her father’s fame has affected her acting career.

The 28-year-old, who recently landed a leading role in a new BBC series, explained that her dad helped her “get in the door” of the acting industry – but his status later became a “hindrance”.

Speaking to Radio Times, she said: “In the beginning, I think it was easier for me to get in the door.”

“Some of the friends I went to Tisch with are the most talented actors but have found it difficult to get an audition.”

“That’s never been a problem for me, and I think that’s because of my family.”

“That’s not the way the system should work, of course, but if the door is open, walk through the door,” she said.

The actress explained that while the U2 frontman’s status aided her, she also struggled to establish herself as an individual within the acting community.

“It can then become a bit of a hindrance because they can’t separate you from your father or see you as an individual,” she confessed.

“Often, they have very low expectations, and they really don’t think you’re going to be good. And then you are quite good, and they are quite surprised.”

Eve also discussed how she didn’t always know she wanted to be an actress.

She said: “I was a really bad student. I was one of those kids who was like, ‘I’m not going to apply myself, this is all bulls**t, why am I here?'”

“I got to go away on my own to North Carolina to film while everyone else was in school, that was when I realised this was what I wanted to do,” she added.

In brand new BBC series The Luminaries, Eve plays the role of Anna Wetherell, an Irish immigrant who travels to New Zealand to start a new life.

The six-part series premiered on Sunday, June 21, on BBC One – and is now available as a boxset on BBC’s iPlayer.

