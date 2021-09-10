Bono ‘very annoyed’ over Matt Damon’s popularity in Dalkey: ‘I’m not happy at all’

The U2 frontman has lived in the Dublin suburb for 30 years

Bono has joked he’s “very annoyed” over Matt Damon’s popularity in Dalkey.

The actor lived in the Dublin suburb for months last year, after filming on his upcoming movie The Last Duel was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his time in Ireland, the Hollywood star was dubbed a “hero” after he was snapped holding a SuperValu bag at the Vico Baths.

Matt lived down the road from his longtime pal Bono, who was admittedly jealous of his super stardom in Dalkey.

Speaking to GQ Magazine about his lockdown neighbour, the U2 frontman said: “I’ve lived in this village, or next to this village, for 30 years — this f****r is there for three months and they make him the king of Dalkey!” “I mean, it’s unbelievable. He’s caught in some kind of local photo shoot with a SuperValu plastic bag, and the rumour that he’s carrying cans, and suddenly he’s got all this credibility that some of us just are incapable of ever achieving.”

“He’s beloved! I mean, there’ll be a statue of him there. I don’t know what it was, and what he did. But I’m very annoyed about it. I’m not happy at all,” he joked.

“Thirty years I’ve put into that fishing village, and suddenly the fisher of men takes over!”

Bono has been friends with the Hollywood star since 2006, when Matt founded his clean water campaign group water.org.