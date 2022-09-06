Bono surprises Irish student on the way to her Debs as he revisits old neighbourhood

Bono bumped into a student on the way to her Debs over the weekend, as he revisited his old neighbourhood of Glasnevin.

18-year-old Lucie Dunne was heading to her school, St Mary’s Holy Faith Convent, when she spotted the U2 frontman, who was visiting his childhood home on Cedarwood Road.

Lucie’s dad Derek shared a photo of them together on Twitter, and wrote: “Thanks Bono for visiting Lucie the Debutant on Cedarwood Road today. It’s a Beautiful Day.”

Thanks Bono for visiting Lucie the Debutant on Cedarwood Road today. It's a Beautiful Day

The young student’s uncle Trevor has since told The Mirror that the rocker was “really generous with his time.”

“He stayed for about 20 minutes, and he came over towards me and he saw Lucie and he said, ‘Oh my god, the debutante. I’m in the presence of royalty’. He sort of went down one knee and gave Lucie a little twirl and was really complimentary to her,” he explained.

“I think he said to her to mind herself and her friends and to have a great night but be home early and he started laughing.

It’s understood Bono was filming for an upcoming project at his childhood home, which is connected to his upcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

Mam was delighted to welcome Bono back to his childhood home & share some wonderful memories with us. Can't wait to read his book. It was great to meet with him again, & get some photos with the man himself Thanks Bono