Bonnie Ryan to wed longterm love John in stunning Italian ceremony

Bonnie Ryan will wed her longterm love John in a stunning Italian ceremony in the coming days.

The makeup artist, who recently celebrated her bachelorette party in Paris, jetted to Italy earlier this week, and will be joined by her family and friends this weekend to kick off the celebrations.

In a post shared on Instagram, Bonnie revealed: “Ok so I’m not just on a holiday… my wedding week has just begun 🤍👰🏻‍♀️✈️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)

“Our bridal party and family have started to arrive! Let the week of festivities begin,” she added.

Before she flew to Italy, the beauty influencer picked up her wedding dress from Dublin bridal store Tamem Michael with her mother and grandmother.

Alongside photos from her final dress fitting, Bonnie explained that her grandmother came along to see her in the gown as she is unable to travel to her destination wedding.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “My gorgeous nana came to see me in my dress today while I took it home – she can’t make my wedding, it was important she got to see me in it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)

The 29-year-old will tie the knot for the second time in Italy, after officially marrying her longterm boyfriend John earlier this year.

On March 4, 2022, the couple tied the knot in front of a small group of their friends and family in Dublin, two years after they announced their engagement.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Bonnie shared a stunning snap of herself in a stylish white suit by Nadine Merabi, holding a bouquet of roses.

Bonnie simply captioned the post with the date: “4.3.22 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)

Bonnie has always kept her love-life out of the public eye, but it’s understood she’s been in a relationship with John for over 10 years.

During a previous interview with Goss.ie, she told us: “We’ve been friends since we were only about 10.”

“We were in the same friends group and just ended up getting together and he’s stuck with me somehow, and now he’s put a ring on my finger there’s no getting away from me! I’m very lucky, but you know what – he’s very lucky too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)