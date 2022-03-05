Bonnie Ryan marries longterm love John in intimate ceremony

Bonnie Ryan is officially a married woman!

The popular makeup artist wed her longterm love John on Friday, two years after they announced their engagement.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a stunning snap of herself in a stylish white suit by Nadine Merabi, holding a bouquet of roses.

Bonnie simply captioned the post with the date of their wedding: “4.3.22 🤍.”

A host of well-known faces congratulated the happy couple in the comment section, including her sisters Lottie and Babette, who wrote: “My sister is a wife!!!!”

The bride also shared a video documenting their wedding day on Instagram, sharing small glimpses of their private celebration.

The beauty influencer, who is the daughter of the late Gerry Ryan, was set to wed her longterm love last summer.

However, the couple postponed their wedding until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the news on Instagram in December 2020, Bonnie wrote: “An extra year of being your fiancé doesn’t sound too bad to me 💍.”

“2021 isn’t to be the year we get married , 2022 sounds much better for us ..especially because our number is 22!”

“We made the decision to postpone our wedding so we can start fresh and enjoy the lead up to our big day,” she explained.

“It’ll be all the sweeter when we get there, and I will love you 365 days even more.”

The couple got engaged during a trip to New York in November 2019, just a few months after they bought their first home together.

Bonnie has always kept her love-life out of the public eye, but it’s understood she’s been in a relationship with John for over 10 years.

During a previous interview with Goss.ie, she told us: “We’ve been friends since we were only about 10.”

“We were in the same friends group and just ended up getting together and he’s stuck with me somehow, and now he’s put a ring on my finger there’s no getting away from me! I’m very lucky, but you know what – he’s very lucky too.”

