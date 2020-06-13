Bonnie Ryan announces big wedding milestone

The makeup artist got engaged last November

Bonnie Ryan has announced that she’s finally picked her wedding dress.

The makeup artist, who is the daughter of the late Gerry Ryan, confirmed the exciting news on Instagram this afternoon.

Posting a boomerang of herself drinking a glass of prosecco, the bride-to-be told her followers that she finally said “yes to the dress”.

Bonnie is due to marry her longterm love John next summer.

The couple got engaged during a trip to New York last November, just a few months after they bought their first home together.

Bonnie has always kept her love-life out of the public eye, but it’s understood she’s been in a relationship with John for over 10 years.

View this post on Instagram 3.11.19 I said yes 💍 A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan) on Nov 10, 2019 at 10:31am PST

In other exciting news, Bonnie and John welcomed a new puppy into their home this week.

The influencer shared photos and videos of their blonde French Bulldog puppy on Instagram this morning – before she decided on her wedding dress.