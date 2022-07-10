Bombshell Adam Collard gets to know THREE of the girls in Love Island teaser

Bombshell Adam Collard will get to know THREE of the girls during Monday night’s episode of Love Island.

The 2018 contestant will enter the villa for the second time this week, and it looks like he has his eye on Danica, Ekin-Su and Paige.

In a teaser shown during Love Island: After Sun, the 26-year-old pulled all three girls for a chat to get to know them better.

Danica is newly single, after Casa Amor contestant Josh friend-zoned her just hours after the recoupling.

Paige, who described Adam as “fit”, has been giving her beau Jacques the cold shoulder – after discovering he got intimate with Cheyanne in Casa Amor.

Meanwhile Ekin-Su is coupled up with Italian Stallion Davide.

Will any of their heads turn?

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

