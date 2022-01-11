Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo breaks her silence after his sudden death: ‘I am so completely shattered’

Kelly Rizzo has broken her silence after the sudden death of her husband Bob Saget.

The 65-year-old actor was found dead in his hotel room in Florida on January 9, just hours after he performed a stand-up gig.

His wife of over three years has since told Page Six in a statement: “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief.”

“I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers,” Kelly added.

"I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers," Kelly added.

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well." "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time." Bob was best known for playing Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House, and for narrating How I Met Your Mother as the future Ted Mosby.

The actor’s cause of his death has not been made public.

He is survived by his wife Kelly, and his daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer – who he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.