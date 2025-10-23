Bob Geldof insists he could have won the Irish presidential election: ‘I’d have walked the f***ing thing’

Bob Geldof has insisted he could have won the Irish presidential election, admitting he would have “walked the f***ing thing”.

Earlier this year, the Boomtown Rats singer confirmed he was considering running for President of Ireland, and said it would be an “enormous privilege” to succeed Michael D Higgins.

The musician and political activist also spoke to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin about a potential run over the phone, but at the time, the Taoiseach had already backed Jim Gavin as the party’s candidate.

Weeks later, Mr Gavin withdrew from the election, following reports that he owed €3,300 to a former tenant – which he has since repaid.

Bob ultimately decided against running to President, as he “simply wouldn’t have had time” for the role.

But speaking to The Journal today, the 74-year-old said he was confident he would have won the election.

While he has no regrets about not putting himself forward, Bob confessed he would have “loved the fight”.

“I think I’d have walked the fucking thing,” Bob admitted. “I think I would have won.”

Speaking about candidates Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphries, Bob said they’re both “very capable, very nice people”, but said the campaign hasn’t been “very inspiring”.

“I’m sure they’ll do a great job, it’s not the hardest job in the world, he said, before adding, “I think I’d have been really good at it.”