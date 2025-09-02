Bob Geldof confirms speculation of presidential run: ‘It would be an enormous privilege’

Bob Geldof has confirmed he’s considering running for President of Ireland, and said it would be an “enormous privilege” to succeed Michael D Higgins.

On Monday, it was reported that the musician and political activist had spoken to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin about a potential run in a phone call last Friday.

However, the Taoiseach reportedly insisted he was favouring Jim Gavin as the party’s candidate.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Bob said: “I do want something new, stimulating and useful to do.

“Naturally, there is a bit of a dilemma involved in being presented with it even as a possibility.

“Right now, The Boomtown Rats are killing crowds all over Europe on their 50th birthday, and Band Aid, in its 40th year, still daily tries to deal with the war-imposed hunger in Sudan and northern Ethiopia.

“But it’s true I do want something new, stimulating and useful to do in the next chapter.”

“Representing the Irish people, who contributed so incredibly to Live Aid and who have become known throughout the world – and rightly so – for their immense compassion, would be an enormous privilege,” he continued.

“Whether Irish people want me to do that job or not is an entirely different question. So clearly, this is something to which I would really have to give careful consideration.”

According to the outlet, Bob has been approached twice before to run for the presidency, but decided against it at the time.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Taoiseach has confirmed he spoke to Bob over the phone as a courtesy.

“There was contact made by people on behalf of Bob Geldof,” she said.

“The Taoiseach rang him as a courtesy and they had a very serious and good engagement, but he [Mr Martin] had made a commitment to Jim Gavin.”

A spokesman for Bob said of their phone call: “Yes, we can confirm that Bob and the Taoiseach had a very cordial conversation on Friday.

“The Presidency was discussed, and Micheál Martin said he was going to support Jim Gavin, and that he has the profile he believes the party wants.

“Separately, Bob has received numerous messages calling on him to step up and run. There’s also clearly a movement online and elsewhere which thinks he would make a very exciting candidate – with the requisite profile to represent Ireland on the international stage at this turbulent time.”