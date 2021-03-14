Blue Ivy Carter wins her first ever GRAMMY Award at the age of nine

The young star featured in the music video for her mother Beyoncé's track 'Brown Skin Girl'

Blue Ivy Carter has won her first ever GRAMMY Award at the age of nine.

The young star is following in the footsteps of her famous parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who’s chart-topping success has landed them a large number of nominations and wins at the prestigious awards show.

The talented child’s name featured in her mother’s track ‘Brown Skin Girl’ – which won Best Music Video.

Future featuring Drake, Harry Styles, Anderson .Paak and Woodkid were also also nominated in the Best Music Video category.

