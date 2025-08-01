Blu describes his entire Love Island experience as ‘platonic’ after being dumped from the Villa

Blu has described his entire Love Island experience as “platonic” after failing to find love before being dumped from the Villa on Thursday night’s episode.

As the islanders sat around the fire pit after enjoying the last of the Talent Show performances, they received a text revealing that one couple was being sent home.

With everyone sat on the edge of their seat, it was announced that Helena and Blu received the least votes from the public.

As the couple looked disappointed, Blu quipped: “I’m leavin.”

When asked how he felt about entering the Villa for the second time, he replied: “It was unexpected. The first time round was crazy but having a call back to go in a second time was something I didn’t expect, especially so far down the line.”

“The second time round I was more comfortable as I knew what I was going into so I felt like I could be a bit more myself as I wasn’t going into a new environment.”

“My favourite memory was going back in and seeing people’s faces, totally shocked. Also the talent show was brilliant and amazing to be part of.”

Although he described his time on Love Island as “platonic”, he would recommend going on the show to a friend as it was the “experience of a lifetime” and he doesn’t “regret a thing.”

“When I first walked in, Helena was in my top three and coming in the second time I was only really heading towards Yas and Angel because Helena was exclusive with Harry so I didn’t think it was worth going there.”

“In the recoupling, I hadn’t had enough time to explore with Yas and Angel. I was very much there for Helena as a friend and in the end it was just a friendship as she still had feelings for Harry.”

When asked how things with Toni were before he left, he revealed that he “tried to resolve” issues with her but she “didn’t really want to listen or sort it out… I’m sure we will be fine on the outside.”

For that 2025 Love Island crown, Blu is rooting for ‘D and Meg but also Ty and Angel.”

“I think from what I have seen of D and Meg, it’s very much real.”

