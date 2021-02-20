Blathnaid Treacy set to replace Sinead Kennedy as co-presenter of RTÉ Today

The presenter is going on maternity leave next month

Blathnaid Treacy is set to replace Sinead Kennedy as co-presenter of RTÉ Today.

According to the Irish Mirror, the 33-year-old will fill in for Sinead when she goes on maternity leave next month.

The presenter is currently expecting her first child with her husband Conor Kirwan.

Sinead joined the Today show team in September, after Maura Derrane decided to take a step back from presenting duties.

She hosts the show with Dáithí Ó Sé on Mondays and Tuesdays, before Maura returns as co-host on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Blathnaid is the perfect replacement for Sinead, as she’s already a regular on the show.

The Bray native has filled in for Maura in the past, and she also hosts a review segment on the show every Monday.

An insider said: “Blathnaid is the perfect choice to replace Sinead. We know her very well and she is brilliant to work with.”

“She is a very rounded broadcaster with a wide knowledge of many subjects. She already has her own spot on the programme and the viewers know her.”

The source also said they may bring in another presenter to alternate with Blathnaid.

“We may use this time to try a new face, we will see how it goes,” they added.

When Goss.ie reached out to RTÉ for a comment, a spokesperson said: “We are not yet in a position to comment on who will fill in for Sinead Kennedy when she goes on maternity leave.”

The news comes after the Today show was extended once again due to popular demand.

The afternoon show will air for two extra weeks this May, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An RTÉ spokesman said: “Due to the ongoing popularity of Today amongst its loyal audience, the show will remain on air until the end of May.”

“The team will continue to bring even more celebrity interviews and music from homes all over Ireland with Live From Your Place and the reporters and panellists will have even more engaging stories to tell.”

Goss.ie has also contacted Blathnaid Treacy’s rep for comment.