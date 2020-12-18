Bláthnaid Treacy and husband Charlie Moon celebrate huge milestone in sweet post

The couple tied the knot last year

Bláthnaid Treacy and her husband Charlie Moon are celebrating becoming homeowners.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, have officially purchased the home they’ve been renting over the past six years.

The TV presenter shared the exciting news on Instagram, by posting a photo of them looking ecstatic.

She captioned the post: “Christmas came early for the Moon’s #HomeOwners.”

“The funny thing about this picture is we’re holding the key to our first home, but we’ve been renting this house for 6 years…so we already had the key,” she continued. “We don’t even have to move!”

“What a way to finish off 2020 and to officially put down roots in a neighbourhood we already call home is the best feeling in the world.”

“Here’s to many years of happiness under our very own roof @charliemoon.music Love ya,” she added.

The news comes one year after the couple tied the knot in June 2019.