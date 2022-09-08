Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh withdraws sexual harassment claim against RTÉ

Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh has withdrawn her claim of sexual harassment against RTÉ.

The presenter had lodged a complaint against the State broadcaster under the Employment Equality Act, alleging she was harassed while working at the station in 2019.

It’s understood the 51-year-old named a number of people in her complaint, and one of them is believed to be a “public figure”.

Bláthnaid was not present at a brief hearing at the Work Relations Commission on Thursday morning.

Her lawyer read a short statement in which she confirmed that the presenter was withdrawing the proceedings and accepted the outcome of an RTÉ investigation into the matter.

She confirmed that no compensation was paid, and that Bláthnaid wished to forget about the matter.

Bláthnaid alleged she was sidelined and isolated after raising the sexual assault case.

RTÉ has denied the allegations.

The case was expected to run over the course of four days.

