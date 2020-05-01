Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh launches personal injury case against RTÉ

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh has launched a personal injury case against RTÉ.

According to the Herald, the TV presenter’s case relates to “grievances spanning a considerable period”.

The 49-year-old initiated personal injury proceedings against the national broadcaster on Wednesday, and she’s being represented by Daniel Spring and Company.

When contacted by the newspaper, Bláthnaid said: “I can’t comment, sorry.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for RTÉ said it did not comment on legal matters.

The news comes after RTÉ previously investigated claims that Bláthnaid was sexually harassed by another staff member, who is now dead, when she was just 18.

Bláithnaid confirmed RTÉ’s internal inquiry during an interview on Newstalk several years ago.

At the time, the presenter said: “Sexual harassment then, nobody understood it. I understood it as a feeling, what it made you feel, but I didn’t have the words to articulate it.”

“I didn’t even understand that’s what you called it, but somebody trying to undermine you by making you feel dirty and making sexual innuendo. That’s the only definition I have of it because I’ve been there.

“I found myself in quite a serious situation with an internal inquiry instigated by myself because of the stuff I had gone through,” she said.

RTÉ later confirmed that they investigated Bláthnaid’s claims internally, but they declined to reveal the identity of the accused staff member.

Bláthnaid has worked for RTÉ on-and-off for over 20 years, and recently joined Nationwide as Mary Kennedy’s replacement.

