Blake Lively’s co-star SLAMS ‘birth scene’ allegations as he turns against her in Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively’s co-star Adam Mondschein has slammed allegations against him in relation to a “birth scene” in It Ends With Us.

Last year, the actress accused Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment in a shocking lawsuit and she pulled co-star Adam Mondschein into the legal battle by claiming that Justin Baldoni placed his “best friend” as her OBGYN in a “violative birthing scene.”

In her original complaint and again in the amended report in February the actress claimed she “felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating.”

Adam Mondschein, who played Doctor Dunbar in the film, spoke out about the claims in a statement obtained by DailyMail.com, saying: “I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint.”

“Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene.”

“Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose.”

The actor also claimed Blake “never complained or expressed discomfort at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional.”

In the lawsuit, Blake claimed the role of the doctor would typically be filled by a “local actor,” to which Adam slammed as “offensive,” while reiterating his qualifications, such as a masters in fine arts from UCLA.

He added: “Lastly, I was, in fact, a local hire (my wife and I are from New York and spend significant time there). As such, I, like any actor accepting that contract, was required to cover my own travel and living expenses in connection with the job.'”

The actor also stated he would be willing to testify in the case, if asked.

He concluded: “If I’m called to testify in the case I will answer truthfully, and more freely, whatever is asked of me with all the legal protection that affords.”

Lively has previously claimed of the birth scene in her lawsuit: “On the day of shooting the scene in which Ms. Lively’s character gives birth, Mr. Baldoni and Mr. Heath [Jamey Heath – CEO of Wayfarer Studios] suddenly pressured Ms. Lively to simulate full nudity, despite no mention of nudity for this scene in the script, her contract, or in previous creative discussions.”

“Mr. Heath and Mr. Baldoni also failed to close the set, allowing non-essential crew to pass through while Ms. Lively was partially nude from below the chest down with her legs spread wide in stirrups and only a small piece of fabric covering her genitalia.”

“Contrary to the Wayfarer Parties’ contention, the production did not maintain a closed set… Ms. Lively was not provided with anything with which to cover herself between takes until after she had made multiple requests.”