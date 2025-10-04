Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift’s new album release – amid speculation it contains a song about her

Blake Lively has reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album release, amid speculation it contains a song about her.

Despite rumours of their friendship being on the rocks over Blake’s legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, the actress has showed her support for Taylor’s new record The Life of a Showgirl.

Blake, 38, notably liked the singer’s Instagram post celebrating the release of her new album.

The like is pretty significant, as fans are convinced the 10th track on Taylor’s album, titled Cancelled!, is about Blake.

In the song, Taylor claims that she likes her “friends cancelled,” which has been perceived as a nod to the ongoing controversy surrounding Blake’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

“I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers,” the lyrics read. “Welcome to my underworld / Where it gets quite dark / At least you know exactly who your friends are.”

“Did you girlboss too close to the sun? / Did they catch you having far too much fun?” she sings. “Come with me, when they see us, they’ll run / Something wicked this way comes.”

Fans were quick to point out that many of the song’s references relate to Blake.

Blake, 38, was once the face of Gucci Première, a fragrance from the Italian fashion house, serving as its ambassador from 2012 to 2013 – a detail fans believe may tie directly to the lyric about friends “cloaked in Gucci.”

The line “Like my whiskey sour” – may also be a nod to Blake’s canned cocktail brand, Betty Booze, which includes a bourbon-infused flavour called Apple Ginger Sour Cherry.

Fans also believe the phrase “poison thorny flowers” could be a reference to Blake’s character in It Ends With Us, a florist who runs a shop named Lily Bloom’s.

The film has been mired in controversy, and is currently at the heart of Blake’s legal battle with co-star and director Justin Baldoni – which Taylor has been dragged into.

Blake is scheduled to face Justin Baldoni in Manhattan’s US District Court in just five months over allegations of sexual harassment and defamation.

Taylor, though not a party to the case, has been subpoenaed and is yet to be deposed.

Blake previously suggested that Taylor had a significant hand in the making of It Ends With Us, going so far as to say Taylor helped with casting decisions and allowed the use of her 2020 track My Tears Ricochet on the soundtrack.

“I mean, honestly, she was with me on this experience the whole time, all throughout it, so she really lived this with me,” Blake shared during a Q&A after a screening last year. “She’s a person who shows up for you, and I’m so grateful to have that love and support.”

However, in May, Swift’s spokesperson pushed back in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying: “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film.

“She never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The rep added: “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Taylor hasn’t shared who she wrote Cancelled! about,but told Amazon Music that the song is really about how she sees people differently having gone through her own public scandals.

“Having had my own experiences with mass judgment and being at the center of many dramatic, sort of scandalous moments in my career, it makes me move through the world a little bit differently and when other people go through it find yourself thinking about how they’re probably gonna get smarter because of this,” she said,

“If they can get through it, if they can be tough enough, they can actually learn some things through this process.”

Taylor said she doesn’t “naturally cast people aside just because other people decide they don’t like them,” before adding: “I make my own decisions about people based on how they treat me within my life and their actions.”