Blake Lively’s deposition pushed back two weeks as actress suffers another setback in Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively’s deposition has been pushed back two weeks after the actress suffered another setback in the legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

According to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE, teams for both parties met and conferred, and mutually agreed to reschedule Blake’s deposition for Thursday, July 31, after it was initially scheduled for Thursday, July 17.

On Monday, July 14, the actress was given a protection order, and the deposition was set to take place at an undisclosed location.

The date change coincides with the dismissal of Blake’s case against Texas-based publicist and social media expert Jed Wallace on jurisdictional grounds.

In a December 2024 civil rights complaint, the actress accused Jed Wallace, the owner of the crisis-management company Street Relations, Inc. in Texas, of being employed by Justin Baldoni’s public relations team (publicists Melissa Nathan and Jen Abel) to help with a purported smear campaign against her.

The actress alleged that Jed Wallace “weaponised a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums.”

However, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted the publicist’s petition to dismiss without prejudice.

In response to the dismissal, The gossip Girl alum’s rep said in a statement shared with PEOPLE: “Ms. Lively respects the Court’s decision, which has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr. Wallace’s role in the smear campaign and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere.”

“We currently are evaluating our numerous options for holding Mr. Wallace accountable for the pivotal role he served in the retaliatory effort that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties paid him at least tens of thousands of dollars a month to perform,” the statement added.

Four months after the release of It Ends With Us, Blake filed a legal complaint accusing her co-star, Justin, of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Justin denied all claims against him and went on to file a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for their reporting of Blake’s claims against him.

He then went on to file a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for alleged defamation and extortion; however, he later dropped the suit.