Blake Lively confirms she WON’T attend the 2023 Met Gala

Blake Lively has confirmed she won’t be attending the 2023 Met Gala.

The annual event, which will honour the late legendary designer Karl Lagerfield, takes place on Monday, May 1.

The Gossip Girl actress revealed: “I will be watching…”

Blake even joked that she’d wear her iconic outfit from the 2022 Met Gala “on my couch on Monday”.

The mom-of-four, who recently welcomed her fourth child with her husband Ryan Reynolds, always pulls out all the stops for the annual event.

Last year, the actress stepped out on the red carpet in a stunning copper-toned Atelier Versace gown, which later unfolded to reveal a light green fabric.

It was an homage New York City’s iconic buildings, showing the transition as they begin to rust, in keeping with the theme which was: In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Blake revealed the bodice of the dress contained detailing from the Empire State Building, some of the draping was inspired by the Statue of Liberty, while her train featured the constellations on the ceiling of Grand Central Station.

The Gossip Girl alum also revealed that the crown she was wearing had seven spikes, symbolising the Statue of Liberty’s seven spikes which represent the seven seas and continents, which represent “inclusivity, welcomeness and freedom”.

The mom-of-four also had 25 stones in her tiara, symbolising the Statue of Liberty’s 25 windows.

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that Blake typically matches her outfit to the colour of the Met Gala carpet.