Blake Lively cast as lead actor in film adaptation of popular romance novel

Blake Lively has been cast as the lead actor in a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s popular romance novel It Ends With Us.

The actress will play the book’s protagonist Lily Bloom opposite Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, who will play Ryle Kincaid in the movie.

It’s not yet known who will portray Lily’s first love Atlas in the big screen adaptation.

The book’s synopsis reads: “Lily hasn’t always had it easy, but that’s never stopped her from working hard for the life she wants. She’s come a long way from the small town in Maine where she grew up — she graduated from college, moved to Boston, and started her own business.”

“So when she feels a spark with a gorgeous neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, everything in Lily’s life suddenly seems almost too good to be true.”

“Ryle is assertive, stubborn, maybe even a little arrogant. He’s also sensitive, brilliant, and has a total soft spot for Lily. And the way he looks in scrubs certainly doesn’t hurt. Lily can’t get him out of her head.”

“But Ryle’s complete aversion to relationships is disturbing. Even as Lily finds herself becoming the exception to his ‘no dating’ rule, she can’t help but wonder what made him that way in the first place.”

“As questions about her new relationship overwhelm her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan — her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened.”

While the book was originally released in 2016, It Ends With Us recently blew up on TikTok.

With more than 2 billion views on her TikTok hashtag, Colleen Hoover is currently the best-selling novelist in the US, with over 20 million books sold.

The author released the sequel It Starts with Us in October 2022, which received rave reviews from fans.