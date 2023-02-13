Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome their fourth child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child together.

The couple subtly announced the news via Instagram on Sunday, as Blake shared a photo without a visible baby bump.

The actress captioned the post: “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy.”

The couple have not yet shared a name or photo of their baby.

Blake announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September.

The Gossip Girl star and her husband Ryan met while filming Green Lantern back in 2010.

They tied the knot in September 2012, and are also parents three daughters – James, Inez and Betty.

Blake and Ryan are notoriously private when it comes to their children, but the Deadpool actor opened up about being a “girl dad” during a new interview with Access back in 2020.

He said at the time: “I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers.”

“I’m the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.”

The actor admired Blake and their daughters for their “courage”, and said: “No joke, they are the most capable people I know. If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire.”