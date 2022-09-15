Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting fourth child together

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2012, are already parents three daughters – James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3.

Blake announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday.

Blake Lively is pregnant! 🍼 | 📷: Taylor Hill/Getty pic.twitter.com/4kQr7Ss3Jm — People (@people) September 15, 2022

During the event, the Gossip Girl star cheekily alluded to expanding her family, saying: “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

Blake, 35, and Ryan, 45, met while filming Green Lantern back in 2010, and they tied the knot two years later.

The couple are notoriously private when it comes to their children, but Ryan opened up about being a “girl dad” during a new interview with Access back in 2020.

He said: “I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers.”

“I’m the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.”

The actor admired Blake and their daughters for their “courage”, and said: “No joke, they are the most capable people I know. If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire.”