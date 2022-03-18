Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds among stars announced as co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been announced as co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala, alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Fashion designer Tom Ford and the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri will also return to host the event alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

As always, the 2022 Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the first Monday in May.

The star-studded event will honour the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, titled In America: An Anthology Of Fashion.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year.

Last year’s co-chairs were Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka.

Past celebrity co-chairs also include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Serena Williams, Donatella Versace, and Marc Jacobs.