Binky Felstead ‘welcomes her third child’

Binky Felstead has reportedly welcomed her third child.
The Made In Chelsea star, who announced her pregnancy in November, is already mum to a daughter named India and a son named Wolfie.
Her husband Max Darnton appeared to confirm that Binkie gave birth today, two days after she shared a snap of herself in the hospital.
He shared a photo of his wife posing outside, and wrote: “Champion 😍😘”
Fans rushed to the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple on the apparent birth of their son.
Binky shares India with her ex-boyfriend Joshua Patterson, and her baby son Wolfie with her husband Max Fredrik Darnton.
Binky and Max tied the knot in front of a small group of family and friends at Chelsea Old Town Hall in July 2021.
They had another wedding celebration in July last year.