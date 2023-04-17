Binky Felstead ‘welcomes her third child’

Binky Felstead has reportedly welcomed her third child.

The Made In Chelsea star, who announced her pregnancy in November, is already mum to a daughter named India and a son named Wolfie.

Her husband Max Darnton appeared to confirm that Binkie gave birth today, two days after she shared a snap of herself in the hospital.

He shared a photo of his wife posing outside, and wrote: “Champion 😍😘”

Fans rushed to the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple on the apparent birth of their son.

Binky shares India with her ex-boyfriend Joshua Patterson, and her baby son Wolfie with her husband Max Fredrik Darnton.

Binky and Max tied the knot in front of a small group of family and friends at Chelsea Old Town Hall in July 2021.

They had another wedding celebration in July last year.