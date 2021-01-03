The Made In Chelsea star is expecting a baby with her fiancé Max Darnton

Binky Felstead reveals the gender of her second child in heartwarming video

Binky Felstead has revealed she’s having a baby boy.

The Made In Chelsea star shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, by posting a video of her and her fiancé Max Darnton popping a balloon filled with blue confetti.

The couple were joined by Binky’s 3-year-old daughter India, who she shares with her ex Josh Patterson.

In the video, Binky screamed with joy after finding out her baby’s gender, before celebrating the news with Max and India.

The 30-year-old announced her pregnancy at the end of December, just two months after revealing she suffered a miscarriage.

Taking to Instagram, Binky posted a photo of her, Max and India holding a sonogram.

The mum-to-be wrote: “BIG SISTER ALERT!!! We are so thankful and excited that our family will be growing in 2021!”

“India gets her new title of ‘Big Sister’… which she’s already very proud of!”

“2020 has been a real personal rollercoaster with some huge ups 💍 and some lows 🌈 💫

“We are so excited, happy and thankful for what is to come! Here’s to 2021 🥂🙏🏼🤍.”

Binky and Max announced their engagement back in September, after 19 months of dating.