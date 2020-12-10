Binky Felstead reveals she ‘wasn’t herself’ for months after suffering miscarriage

Binky Felstead has revealed she ‘wasn’t herself’ for months, after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

The Made In Chelsea star was expecting a baby with her fiancé Max Darnton, but sadly miscarried 12 weeks into her pregnancy.

The 30-year-old shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram in October, and was praised for her honesty.

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 today, Binky opened up about her decision to share her experience on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead)

She said: “It did take me a while to actually push the post button. I’d been on TV for a while and always shared my up moments, and I do think it’s fair to share my down moments as well.”

“The response that came back from doing so was incredible. Immediately [I] had messages flooding through…”

“By talking about it and getting it out in the open, it helped me process it a lot as well and to know that other people out there have experienced, or are experiencing, the same thing as you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead)

Speaking about how it affected her mentally, Binky confessed: “For a couple of months after, I was not myself at all.”

“I thought it would just be like, ‘oh ok,’ process it, park it aside and then move on, but it’s not that easy.”

Binky, who shares daughter India with her ex Josh Patterson, also said pregnancy loss in general isn’t discussed enough, and explained: “I had no idea that one in four pregnancies do end in miscarriage.”

“I’d never really known anyone talk about it before, I don’t know why it is such a taboo subject, I don’t know why you feel like you can’t talk about it… I still don’t understand.”