Binky Felstead reveals her newborn son’s unusual name

Binky Felstead has revealed her newborn son’s unusual name.

The Made In Chelsea star gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, her third child, on April 15th.

She has since revealed that she has named her son Wilder.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo of her with her three children – India, Wolfie and Wilder.

She wrote: “🫶🏼 INDIA • WOLFIE • WILDER 🫶🏼 … I’m a very lucky mummy 💫 💫💫”

Binky shares India with her ex-boyfriend Joshua Patterson, and her baby son Wolfie with her husband Max Fredrik Darnton.

Binky and Max tied the knot in front of a small group of family and friends at Chelsea Old Town Hall in July 2021.

They had another wedding celebration in July last year.