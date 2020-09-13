Bindi Irwin shares pregnancy update, as she prepares to welcome her first child

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin announced her pregnancy last month

Bindi Irwin shares pregnancy update, as she prepares to welcome her first...

Bindi Irwin has shared a pregnancy update, as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Chandler Powell.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin announced her pregnancy last month in an adorable Instagram post, and has since shared an update telling her followers that the baby is now “about the size of a hummingbird”.

“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” she wrote.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior is about about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much.

“Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey,” she added.

Her husband Chandler wrote: “Can’t wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. ❤️ Being a dad is already the highlight of my life.”

Sharing the news of her pregnancy at the time, Chandler wrote: “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting!”