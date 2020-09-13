Bindi Irwin shares pregnancy update, as she prepares to welcome her first child

Bindi Irwin has shared a pregnancy update, as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Chandler Powell.
The daughter of the late Steve Irwin announced her pregnancy last month in an adorable Instagram post, and has since shared an update telling her followers that the baby is now “about the size of a hummingbird”.
“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. ❤️ Baby Wildlife Warrior is about about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.
“Baby Wildlife Warrior is about about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much.
“Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey,” she added.
Her husband Chandler wrote: “Can’t wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. ❤️ Being a dad is already the highlight of my life.”
“It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”
“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”
“Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ”
On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.
The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.
#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.
View this post on Instagram
On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats with award-winning makeup artist and @mrsglambymichelle creator @mrsmakeup_ie The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic and how her makeup range saved her. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve