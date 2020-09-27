Bindi Irwin honours her late father Steve – as she prepares to welcome her first child

The wildlife expert was tragically killed back in 2006 after being stabbed in the heart by a stingray

Bindi Irwin honours her late father Steve – as she prepares to...

Bindi Irwin has honoured her late father Steve Irwin, as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The Australian wildlife expert was tragically killed back in 2006, after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb – causing a massive injury to his heart.

His 22-year-old daughter Bindi recently announced her first pregnancy with husband Chandler Powell, and marked 14 years since her father had passed at the start of the month.

Sharing a photo of herself holding a Koala bear to Instagram on Saturday, Bindi wrote: “‘Where I live if someone gives you a hug, it’s from the heart.’ — Dad (Steve Irwin)”.

Steve, best known for his show The Crocodile Hunter, was tragically killed on September 4, 2006, when he was stabbed in the heart by a stingray.

The 44-year-old was filming at Batt Reef in Queensland for the series Ocean’s Deadliest at the time.

Earlier this week, Bindi revealed that she and Chandler were expecting a baby girl – sharing an adorable photo holding their scan on Instagram: “Baby girl, you are our world. ❤️

“Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.