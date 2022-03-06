Billy McGuinness has been sent home from Dancing with the Stars.

The Aslan guitarist and his pro dancing partner Hannah Kelly faced rugby star Jordan Conroy and his partner Salome Chachua in Sunday night’s dance-off.

The three judges chose to save Jordan and Salome, meaning Billy and Hannah were sent home from the competition.

Presenter Gráinne Seoige was sent home from the show last weekend, and model Missy Keating was voted off the show the week prior.

Jockey Nina Carberry, Paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, cyclist Nicolas Roche and Love Island star Matthew MacNabb are still in the competition. Dancing with the Stars continues next Sunday on RTÉ One from 6:30pm.