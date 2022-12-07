Billie Faiers reveals the name of her third child with husband Greg Shepherd

Billie Faiers has revealed the name of her third child with her husband Greg Shepherd.

The couple welcomed a baby girl last Friday, and shared the exciting news on Instagram over the weekend.

The 32-year-old has since confirmed her daughter’s name alongside a sweet video of her newborn baby sleeping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billieshepherdofficial)

She captioned the post: “Margot Shepherd. 02~12~22. You are so loved our beautiful baby girl.”

The former TOWIE star announced the birth of baby Margot on Sunday alongside a snap of herself and Greg with newborn in hospital.

Billie wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl 💗 02~12~22 💗 We are so in love with our precious little darling 💗.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billieshepherdofficial)



The Mummy Diaries star announced her pregnancy back in June.

The 32-year-old debuted her baby bump in a white bikini as she posed for a sweet family snap on the beach.

Billie captioned the post: “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you … ☺️❤️ We are so happy and excited ✨❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billieshepherdofficial)

Billie and Greg have been together since 2011, and tied the knot back in 2019.

Alongside Margot, the couple are parents to two other children – daughter Nelly, 8, and son Arthur, 5.