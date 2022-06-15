Billie Faiers expecting third child with husband Greg Shepherd

Billie Faiers has announced she is expecting her third child with her husband Greg Shepherd.

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the happy news.

The 32-year-old debuted her baby bump in a white bikini as she posed for a sweet family snap on the beach.

Billie captioned the post: “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you … ☺️❤️ We are so happy and excited ✨❤️”

Her sister Sam commented: “Welcome to the 5 club sis. I’m so so happy for you all 🥹 another beautiful baby to join our family. The babies are going to be so close in age 👏 so many memories to make.”

“My prediction is a baby girl? then we have one of each 😉 Love you with all my heart xxx ps what I’d give for sand between my toes right now haha, enjoy your holiday with your family a tiny baby bump. Miss u all x”

Billie and Greg tied the knot in 2019, and are already parents to two children – son Arthur, 3, and daughter Nelly, 7.